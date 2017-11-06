Jack Sock has booked the last place into the eight-man ATP Finals by winning the Paris Masters.
He defeated Serbian qualifier Filip Krajinovic 5-7 6-4 6-1 on Sunday, notching nine aces and breaking six times.
Sock became the first American to win a Masters title since Andy Roddick in Miami seven years go.
The 16th-seeded Sock claimed the fourth trophy of his career, third this season and the first at the Masters 1000 level as he constructed a comeback victory in just under two hours.
He joins a field at the season-ending event in London headed by Rafael Nadal, who however withdrew prior to a Paris quarter-finals with a knee injury and who could be doubtful for the year-ender.
Roger Federer, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Marin Cilic, Grigor Dimitrov and David Goffin complete the London line-up.