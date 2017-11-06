American Jack Sock has ended his title drought and claimed the last spot in the ATP Finals by defeating Serbian qualifier Filip Krajinovic at the Paris Masters.

He defeated Serbian qualifier Filip Krajinovic 5-7 6-4 6-1 on Sunday, notching nine aces and breaking six times.

Sock became the first American to win a Masters title since Andy Roddick in Miami seven years go.

The 16th-seeded Sock claimed the fourth trophy of his career, third this season and the first at the Masters 1000 level as he constructed a comeback victory in just under two hours.

He joins a field at the season-ending event in London headed by Rafael Nadal, who however withdrew prior to a Paris quarter-finals with a knee injury and who could be doubtful for the year-ender.

Roger Federer, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Marin Cilic, Grigor Dimitrov and David Goffin complete the London line-up.