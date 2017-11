Test paceman Mitchell Starc has taken a hat-trick to help bowl WA out for 176 and give NSW a 94-run first innings lead at Sydney's Hurstville Oval.

Mitchell Starc has taken a hat-trick with three yorkers to finish with 4-56 as NSW bowled out WA for 176 and secured a first innings lead of 94 in their Sheffield Shield match at Sydney's Hurstville Oval.