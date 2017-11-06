Rockhampton Regional Council mayor Margaret Strelow will run as an independent in the Queensland election on November 25.

Failed Queensland Labor candidate Margaret Strelow has stood down as Rockhampton mayor and will run as an independent in the state election on November 25.

Ms Strelow, who last month lost preselection for Labor to the Old Guard faction's Barry O'Rourke despite being Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's preferred choice, said it had nothing to do with the factional brawl.

"I'm out here to win this; it's an important position that this particular seat is held by someone who is on the same page as where the community is moving," she told reporters in Rockhampton.