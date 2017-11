The teenaged daughter of the pastor of the Baptist church in Texas where a gunman opened fire is among the dead.

Sherri Pomeroy, wife of Pastor Frank Pomeroy, said in a text message to the AP that she lost her daughter "and many friends" in the Sunday shooting.

Ms Pomeroy says both she and her husband were out of town when the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, outside of San Antonio, was attacked and were trying to return.