Authorities have identified the man behind the Texas church shooter as 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley.

Two officials - one a US official and the other in law enforcement - spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

He opened fire on the congregation inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs during Sunday morning service, killing at least 20 people and wounding 10 others.

The US official says Kelly lived in a suburb of San Antonio and he doesn't appear to be linked to organised terrorist groups.

The official says investigators are looking at social media posts Kelley may have made in the days before the attack, including one that appeared to show an AR-15 semiautomatic weapon.