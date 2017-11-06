Donald and Melania Trump have dined with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife in Tokyo. (AAP)

US President Donald Trump will soon discuss the North Korean nuclear threat with his Japanese counterpart.

US President Donald Trump is due to hold a summit meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo to discuss North Korea's continued development of nuclear weapons and missiles.

Abe's administration has repeatedly expressed support for Trump, who has warned every option - including a military one - is on the table to deal with North Korea.

Trump on Sunday said he would seek help from Russian President Vladimir Putin to resolve the North Korean crisis when the two meet on the sidelines of the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit next week.

Before holding talks with Abe on Monday, Trump and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, will meet Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko.

The president will also make a speech in front of US and Japanese business leaders in the capital.

Later in the day, he will also meet the families of Japanese citizens kidnapped by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s.

On Sunday, Trump and Abe played nine holes of golf at Kasumigaseki Golf Club, north-west of Tokyo, after the president arrived at US Yokota Air Base, kicking off his Asia trip. The two leaders played a round of golf at the president's Florida golf resort, Mar-a-Lago in February.

Trump embarked on the longest diplomatic trip taken by any US president in decades, arriving in Hawaii on Friday, the first stop on a nearly-two-week tour that will also take him to South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.