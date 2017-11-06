Police are hunting for a BMW driver who hit a 13-year-old cyclist in Melbourne and fled the scene, leaving her for dead.

The 13-year-old girl was riding her bike at the corner of Bell and Sussex streets in Coburg at 8pm on Sunday when the car struck her.

The driver of a large, dark-coloured BMW stopped briefly before driving off.

The girl was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"The girl is in a critical condition. She's been hit and left to die on the side of the road," Detective Inspector Stuart McGregor said.

"There is no one that should suffer this, there is no mother or father or grandparent who would ever want this to happen to their child, let alone be left on the side of the road just to die by a person who leaves the scene who doesn't even bother to stop and help.

"What we know is it is a dark-colour BMW, a sedan or coupe. It's going to have damage to the front of the car, the windscreen and the left-hand outside mirror."