Victoria hold a slender first-innings lead over South Australia after being bowled out for 345 early on day three of their Sheffield Shield clash at the MCG.

The hosts resumed on Monday at 9-337, in reply to the Redbacks' 322, before Joe Mennie bowled Fawad Ahmed (one) to leave the Bushrangers ahead by 23 runs.

Play was momentarily halted when Ahmed was struck on the top of the helmet while ducking to avoid a Chadd Sayers bouncer.

Opener Marcus Harris top-scored for Victoria with 103 while Sayers and Daniel Worrall each claimed three wickets for South Australia.

Ashes hopeful Glenn Maxwell earlier pressed his claims on the No.6 spot in Australia's Test side with a well-crafted half-century.

The allrounder combined with Harris for a 120-run partnership before he was bowled by Worrall on 60 from 113 balls.

Maxwell was circumspect early in his innings, making 16 from his first 63 balls, but picked up the pace after lunch on Sunday.

He smashed eight fours and a six before a bouncer from Worrall struck him on the chest and the ball bounced back onto his stumps.

Aaron Finch chimed in with 62 and Peter Handscomb was out for 43 when part-time spinner Jake Lehmann took an outstanding return catch to claim his maiden first-class wicket.