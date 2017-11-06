West Australian Police Commissioner Chris Dawson says he supports "harmonising" rewards to help solve all cold case homicides.

Western Australia's police commissioner is backing a more consistent reward system to help solve cold case murders after some grieving families demanded an equal system.

The Labor state government recently boosted the rewards posted for three cold case homicides to $250,000 and Police Minister Michelle Roberts last week said there was a review underway of the reward system.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said on Monday it was not a police decision, but the force did provide advice to a committee.