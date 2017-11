Westpac's full-year profit is up three per cent (AAP)

Westpac has lifted full-year profit three per cent to $8.062 billion.

The lender says cash profit for the 12 months to September 30 rose from $7.822 billion a year ago, helped by a four per cent lift in earnings from the consumer division that delivered six per cent growth in Australian mortgages.

Westpac held its final dividend at 94 cents, for a full franked full-year payout of $1.88 per security.