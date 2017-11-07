Aboriginal elders across NSW are learning how to be tech-savvy through a government program. (AAP)

Aboriginal elders across NSW are learning how to be tech-savvy through a government program where the younger generation teaches them how to use technology.

Aboriginal elders across NSW have fond memories of walking down streets to talk to their friends and playing hide and seek in backyards for fun.

It's a stark contrast to how today's children communicate, with smartphones and iPads dominating much of their time but also creating a communication barrier between the younger and older generations.

The Tech Savvy Elders Roadshow aims to bridge this gap, with children in regional and rural NSW communities teaching Aboriginal elders how to use computers, tablets, email, smartphones and other forms of digital literacy.

Travelling to 10 locations across the state in November after officially launching on Tuesday, the government initiative is specifically designed for older Aboriginal people to help them connect with their younger friends, family and community members.

"The elders didn't even know what an iPad was and they are learning so much and enjoying it," NSW Aboriginal Education Consultative Group project officer Melinda Brown told AAP on Tuesday.

"It's about having a conversation with the kids and the kids being leaders showing responsibility and skills to teach elders in the community."

The first class was held at the Redfern Community Centre on Tuesday and will continue on to other Aboriginal communities across the state.

NSW Ageing Minister Tanya Davies said the program was back after popular demand.

"There are huge benefits to being online, particularly for older people in rural areas," Ms Davies said in a statement.

"Being able to connect with friends and loved ones, and have access to services and information more easily, is what Tech Savvy Elders is all about."