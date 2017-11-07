National high performance coach Ryan Harris says Australian selectors have already got in mind their team for the first Test against England.

But Harris, who will coach a Cricket Australia XI against England in Adelaide from Wednesday, says he hasn't been told the likely Test squad.

"Australia have got a pretty good idea of who they want to pick," Harris told reporters in Adelaide on Tuesday.

"I haven't been told any of that but I'm pretty sure they would be set on a couple of guys.

"I haven't spoken to (coach) Darren Lehmann about that. I have got (national bowling coach) David Saker with me as well and he's pretty tight-lipped.

"And I think that is the way they want to keep it, they don't want it to get out."

Harris' comments appear at odds with Lehmann and captain Steve Smith who have stated the three Sheffield Shield games leading into the Ashes opener from November 23 will be decisive in selecting a side.

"We have seen some good (Shield) scores from players," Harris said.

"I'm sure Darren would have liked to have seen a few more scores from probably other players, (Matthew) Renshaw probably, who hasn't got a big one so far.

"I'm sure they would have an idea who is going to be picked, definitely."

Harris vowed his inexperienced CA XI side would seek to disrupt the preparation of the tourists in the pink-ball day-night fixture in Adelaide from Wednesday to Saturday.

The second Test will be a day-nighter in Adelaide and Harris wants to prevent the Englishmen gaining experience batting at dusk and night-time.

"We will try and make it as hard as we can for them, hopefully they're not batting around that time, that is my plan," Harris said.

"We will try and bat as long as we can and hopefully bowl them out as quick as we can ... we're not here to make it easy for England.

"We want to make sure it's a tough prep going into a big series.

"I know being on these sort of tours, your warm-up games can set the tone for the tour. You don't want to lose, so our job is to make it as tough as we can."