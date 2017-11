The Australian guided missile frigate HMAS Melbourne enters the southeastern port of Busan. Pictured is a file image. (AAP)

HMAS Parramatta and Melbourne have joined the South Korean Sejeong The Great, and US destroyer Chafee on a naval exercise.

Two Australian navy frigates have participated in war games with South Korea and the US.

HMAS Parramatta and Melbourne joined the South Korean Sejeong The Great and US destroyer Chafee on an exercise on Monday and Tuesday off the coast of Jeju, South Korea.

The naval drills coincide with US President Donald Trump's arrival into Seoul to discuss the ongoing nuclear threat posed by the reclusive North.