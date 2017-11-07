The parents of a baby girl who died from meningococcal in Darwin last month are calling on the federal government to fund a life-saving vaccine nationally.

The devastated parents of a baby girl who died from meningococcal in Darwin last month are campaigning for a national immunisation scheme for the B-strain of the disease.

Two-year-old Skylar Lawrence became sick within a few hours of arriving home from a family weekend away to the Northern Territory's Katherine Gorge on October 15, and died later that night.

Just three weeks after losing their daughter, Sally and Ash Lawrence are sharing their tragic story and calling on the federal government to fund vaccinations.

The Lawrences have paid an emotional tribute to their "beautiful girl (who) had a heart of gold".

"Skylar's smile, energy and laugh would light up a room. We knew from a very early age she had a big future in front of her," the couple posted on Facebook.

The Lawrences said their child's symptoms were initially similar to gastro but her condition deteriorated within a few hours.

They became alarmed and rushed her to Royal Darwin Hospital at around 8pm when they noticed "three bloody bruises" on her body.

Doctors recognised the signs of meningococcal immediately and prepared to put Skylar into an induced coma.

"But things turned for the worst at around 10pm, Skylar wasn't coping with the treatment, they lost her pulse," the Lawrences said.

"At 11.30pm Skylar, our 33-month-old beautiful princess grew her angel wings."

"Share a chino for Skylar" is an awareness initiative inspired by the toddler who loved to share babycino's with her twin sister, and aims to help other families avoid similar tragedies.

Skylar had been given the free meningococcal vaccine for the C strain, but her parents were unaware it did not protect against all forms of the disease.

Their campaign is mobilising cafes across the country to offer free babyccinos indefinitely until the meningococcal B strain is included in the National Immunisation Program.

"No children or families deserve to go through this pain when it's preventable," the Lawrences said.