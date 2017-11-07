Ben Affleck announces that he will donate any further profits from a Miramax or Weinstein Co film to charity. (AAP)

Hollywood actor and director Ben Affleck will donate the residuals of any of his Weinstein-backed films to an anti-sexual assault organisation.

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal that has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, Ben Affleck has decided to donate any further profits from a Miramax or Weinstein Co film to charity.

In an interview with Fox 5 DC, Affleck said he would follow the lead of his friend Kevin Smith and donate the residuals of any of his Weinstein-backed films to Film Independent or to RAINN, an anti-sexual assault organisation that runs the National Sexual Assault hotline.

"Once Kevin suggested that, I decided to do the same thing, so any further residuals that I get from a Miramax or a Weinstein movie will go either to FI or to RAINN," Affleck said.

"I just didn't want to cash any more checks from the guy, you know? Some people probably couldn't afford to give all their residuals away, but even if you do 10 per cent, that's something."

Weinstein has played a large role in Affleck's early career, with the actor gaining recognition through Miramax films like the Weinstein-executive produced Good Will Hunting, which won Affleck an Oscar.

In another interview, Affleck told the Associated Press that he is "looking at my own behaviour and addressing that and making sure I'm part of the solution".

He added that he believes part of that solution is that women are placed in positions of power and men have to also take charge and call out inappropriate behaviour when they see it.

Last month, Affleck became involved in a scandal of his own when footage resurfaced of him inappropriately grabbing MTV host Hilarie Burton during an interview.

Affleck has since apologised via Twitter, although two other allegations have since come to light, one from makeup artist Annamarie Tendler and another from writer Jen Statsky, who both claim to have been groped by Affleck.