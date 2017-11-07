Broadcom is looking to seal the largest ever deal in tech history by offering $US130 billion ($A182 billion) for rival chipmaker Qualcomm.

Broadcom is making an unsolicited, $US130 billion ($A182 billion) offer for rival chipmaker Qualcomm, the largest deal ever in the tech industry that will face intense regulatory scrutiny.

President Donald Trump appeared with Broadcom chief executive Hock Tan last week, saying the company is likely to relocate its headquarters from Singapore to the United States.

There has already been broad consolidation in the computer chip sector and a tie-up between the two giant companies would create a massive producer.

The Broadcom offer of $US70 per share to Qualcomm stockholders would be $US60 per share in cash and $US10 per share of Broadcom.

Broadcom says its proposal is a 28 per cent premium over the closing price of Qualcomm common stock on November 2, the last "unaffected" trading day for the companies.