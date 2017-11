A car has ploughed into a school in Sydney's southwest leaving seven people injured, one critically, and reports have emerged a child is in cardiac arrest.

NSW Ambulance received reports a car had hit a demountable classroom on Boronia Road in Greenacre at around 9.45am, a spokesman told AAP.

Seven people are being treated at the scene with one critical and another in serious condition, the spokesman said.

At least one of the patients is a child who may be in cardiac arrest, various media are reporting.