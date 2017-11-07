Engineering work has hit a 10-year high as the national construction industry continued its expansion in October, the ninth consecutive month of growth.

The Ai Group and Housing Industry Association Performance of Construction Index (PCI) was 1.5 points lower, at 53.2 points in October, but is still above the 50-point level indicating growth.

Following its big September decline, apartment building remains in negative territory, although the rate of contraction has cooled from the past two months of falls.