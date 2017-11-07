Key moments from day 10 of the campaign for the November 25 Queensland election.

WHERE THE LEADERS CAMPAIGNED:

* Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk: started the day in Toowoomba, visiting a chickpea silo facility before heading to the Kumbia races in the LNP seat of Nanango to watch the Melbourne Cup.

* Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls: took an early flight to Bundaberg and travelled to Hervey Bay before returning to Bundaberg.

--

WHAT LABOR TALKED ABOUT:

* Ms Palaszczuk announced $70 million to keep country racing on track and $29 million to help create new jobs in agriculture.

She made the pitch the bush votes before denying she was aware of internal gauging reaction to Adani's Commonwealth loan application before deciding to veto it last Friday.

"I was not presented with anything." - Annastacia Palaszczuk.

--

WHAT THE LNP TALKED ABOUT:

* Mr Nicholls continued to promote his energy policy, appealing to farmers and irrigators with an annual $1400 rebate on particular tariffs over three years.

He faced intense questioning over how he would fund the more than $2 billion in campaign promises he's made on the hustings, declining to reveal to voters where the money would come from.

"I'm sure that with the assistance of the good folk in the media, they'll be able to understand exactly what it is that we're talking about." - Tim Nicholls.

--

WHAT MADE NEWS:

* One Nation party leader Pauline Hanson vowed to scrap a law that prevents Queensland landholders from clearing vegetation from their properties if it wins the balance of power at the election. She made the announcement as she continued to travel up the coast on the Battler Bus.

* Ms Palaszczuk had to look up the last name of the Labor candidate for the seat of Condamine in the Darling Downs, as she passed through the LNP stronghold in a bid to win regional votes.

* Stood-aside Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow said she was disappointed she didn't have the opportunity to tell the premier she was running as an independent and was sorry if it had caused problems for her campaign.