Matthew Stafford passed for 361 yards and two touchdowns to Marvin Jones, and the Detroit Lions snapped a three-game losing streak with a 30-17 win on Monday night over the Green Bay Packers.

Stafford was 26 of 33, including 12 of 14 in the first half with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jones.

Ameer Abdullah added a 4-yard touchdown run for Detroit.

Green Bay finally got in the end zone on Brett Hundley's one-yard quarterback sneak with 9:52 left.

The Lions answered with Stafford's 11-yard touchdown pass to Jones with 8:06 left to put the game out of reach with a 17-point lead.

Jones had seven catches for 107 yards.

The Packers have lost three straight games.