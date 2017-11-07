Gareth Widdop has been switched out of the halves for England's final pool match at the RLWC. (AAP)

Gareth Widdop will pull on the No.1 jersey for the first time in seven years after England coach Wayne Bennett rang in the changes for his side's Rugby League World Cup clash with France.

Bennett elected to rest many of his stars for Sunday's match in Perth including hooker Josh Hodgson.

He also resisted the temptation to rush back Sam Burgess from injury.

Jermaine McGillvary has been named on the wing, however he is facing a lengthy ban as he gets set to answer biting charges at the judiciary on Wednesday night.

Widdop has been named at fullback for the final pool match in place of the injured Jonny Lomax (calf strain).

The St George Illawarra half hasn't played in the position since the 2010 Four Nations.

"I was pleased with the win against Lebanon but I'm looking for a better performance this week," Bennett said.

"We lost our way in the second half in the last game and that's something we'll be looking to improve on. We know what we're capable of, so we'll be aiming to put things right by Sunday."

Veteran hooker James Roby comes in for Hodgson while Canberra's Elliott Whitehead and Newcastle's Chris Heighington have not been named in the 17, replaced by Mike McKeenen and Scott Taylor.

Outside backs Ryan Hall and Kallum Watkins have also been rested but could come back into the side should McGillvary be found guilty of biting Lebanon's Robbie Farah.

Burgess has a medial ligament strain, suffered in the tournament opener against Australia, and is now likely to be brought back in for the quarter-finals.