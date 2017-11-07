Malcolm Turnbull has campaigned in Tamworth to have Barnaby Joyce re-elected in the December by-election.

Malcolm Turnbull has talked up his farming skills as he campaigned in Tamworth to have Barnaby Joyce reinstated as deputy prime minister.

The prime minister cut the ribbon on Mr Joyce's campaign office in Tamworth ahead of the December 2 by-election for the federal northern NSW seat of New England.

Last month, the High Court booted Mr Joyce out of parliament because he was a dual citizen with New Zealand.

Mr Turnbull said he and Mr Joyce had been the best Liberal-National leadership team in years.

"We both know how to muster cattle. We both know how to build a fence," Mr Turnbull said.

"We both know that manual labour is not a Mexican bandit, we've both done it. We know how important hard work is."

Mr Turnbull has two cattle and sheep properties in the electorate which he said were now making money.

He urged voters to re-elect Mr Joyce.

"Barnaby Joyce is needed back in Canberra," Mr Turnbull said, as Mr Joyce stood next to the prime minister, wearing an Akubra.

"As temporary agriculture minister pending your return, I'm doing my best mate... no pressure."

Mr Turnbull also talked about his recent visit to Israel for the centenary commemorations of the Battle of Beersheba and the local historical link.

Two sons from the Haydon family took their own horses to the First World War, he said.