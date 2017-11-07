A former Qld LNP MP says Canberra is behind a smear campaign aimed at Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. (AAP)

Former veteran LNP MP Vaughan Johnson believes Canberra is behind the "bucket of mud" being hurled at Queensland's Labor premier over a loan bid by Adani.

Former veteran LNP MP Vaughan Johnson has come out swinging in support of Queensland's Labor premier, saying he believes federal politicians are behind a mudslinging exercise aimed at her.

The long-serving former Queensland MP says Annastacia Palaszczuk has copped "a bucket of mud that's been thrown from Canberra" over her partner Shaun Drabsch's involvement in a loan application for Indian miner Adani.

The premier last week said she'd learned LNP senators were going to use her partner's involvement in the application to try to smear her, and for that reason she would veto any such loan so she couldn't be accused of a conflict of interest.

Mr Johnson says the premier was right to say she'd veto any loan, and he has also launched a spirited defence of Mr Drabsch, a PricewaterhouseCoopers consultant, saying he epitomises decency and professionalism.

He says the story could have come from either side of politics, but he's blamed Canberra.

"We've seen now a bucket of mud that's been thrown from Canberra that's lobbed right in the face of the election campaign in Queensland - the fingerprints of Canberra are all over this exercise," he told the ABC on Tuesday.

"I'm an LNP member and I'm loyal to the operation, but there's one thing I am not loyal to - mudslinging. Let's keep this a clean, fair dinkum state election."

Mr Johnson has also defended Mr Drabsch, who he's known for 30 years.

"I've found the man at all times to epitomise absolute decency and professionalism. There'd be people in the LNP too who could easily be working with PricewaterhouseCoopers."

Federal Resources and Northern Australian Minister Matt Canavan on Monday denied he or his colleagues were planning to use the involvement of the premier's partner in the loan application to smear her.

"None of us had any information about this matter," he told ABC radio.

"This has been a smear from herself as a smokescreen to try and hide the fact that the Labor Party in Queensland are massively divided on this particular issue."

State LNP leader Tim Nicholls also says he didn't know about it.

The premier says she only learned a week ago that her partner was helping PwC with Adani's application for a possible $1 billion loan from the Northern Australian Infrastructure Facility, to build a rail line to get coal to the coast for export.

Mr Johnson says he supports Adani's new mine in the Galilee Basin, but does not believe the federal government should be spending $1 billion on an Indian operation that is already under a cloud.