One-time Test batsman Callum Ferguson says Australia's cricket decision-makers should keep in mind the value of experience.

Forgotten Test batsman Callum Ferguson has launched an impassioned defence of Australian cricket's over-30 club after scoring an unbeaten 140 in the Sheffield Shield.

Ferguson combined with potential Ashes bolter Jake Lehmann (93) for a 212-run stand as South Australia went to stumps on day three with a 275-run lead over Victoria at the MCG.

With national chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns watching on, the 32-year-old Ferguson belted 15 fours on the way to the highest score of the Shield season so far.

It was a timely performance from a veteran who finally earned a Test berth last summer, only to be immediately ditched following Australia's disastrous loss to South Africa in Hobart.

Cricket Australia's focus on youth since that defeat has also found its way into domestic cricket, with Ed Cowan's dumping from the NSW side the most obvious example.

The 35-year-old was the leading Shield run-scorer last season but has found himself on the outer along with the likes of Western Australia's Michael Klinger and Victoria's Cameron White.

"I was surprised to see Ed out of that side. He's certainly a player that I rate very highly," Ferguson said on Monday.

"But I'd like to think that there's still a lot of opportunities for senior players around the country because we need senior heads playing first-class cricket in Australia so that the young players can learn from those guys.

"Guys like Cameron White, Ed Cowan, Alex Doolan, George Bailey ... the list goes on. I think there's certainly a huge amount of value in senior guys around the country."

Ferguson was among the leading run-makers in this year's domestic one-day competition, scoring a career-high 169 against WA to guide the Redbacks into the finals.

While playing down his chances of a summer recall, Ferguson said he still dreamed of wearing the baggy green again.

"Absolutely, yeah. In our side, with the Redbacks, that's the aim at all times," Ferguson said.

"There's a photo of the baggy green put up on the big screen at the start of every season at the start of the Powerpoint.

"That's the aim for everyone in our squad."