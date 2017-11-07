A new program launched in Sydney is helping preserve Indigenous culture through technology.

While the tradition of sharing stories is usually passed on orally or through song, dance and art, Aboriginal elders are being recorded on iPads to ensure the longevity of Indigenous culture.

After being recorded, the videos are uploaded on a website for the younger generations to browse through.

Elders are also being taught to use computers, tablets, emails and smartphones by Indigenous students, hoping to stay in touch with the demands of a digital world.

"Nothing like this was around when I was coming of age," participant Muriel Brandy told SBS News.

More news Indigenous designer ACT Australian of Year Four ACT residents have been recognised for their contributions to the community ahead of the Australian of the Year Award national announcements next year. 'No prospect at all': Turnbull rejects Indigenous advisory board The PM has delivered a stinging criticism of the Referendum Council’s proposal, describing it as contrary to the "principles of equality and citizenship".

Aunty Bryl Van Ovloo said the Indigenous community wanted to move with the times.

"We have to be connected in this way because that's the way of the world today," Aunty Ovloo said.

The program, which started in Sydney on Tuesday, will also move to nine other locations across New South Wales in the coming months, targeting regional communities.

"Simply being in a rural or regional part of New South Wales, the tyranny of distance can have some big impacts, particularly on getting access to services and resources," NSW Minister for Ageing Tanya Davies said.

Program coordinator Cindy Berwick says it has brought two generations together.

"There's always a reluctance from older people to learn new things but the relaxed atmosphere - I think they really enjoy learning off the kids," Ms Berwick said.

"I think the kids really enjoy spending time with the elders.

"There would be a concern that older people are passing on and their stories aren't being captured and for our communities to stay strong and for our young people to know who they are and where they belong, those stories need to be captured."