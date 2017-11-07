Seven players who started in a Saturday's 1-0 league win against Newcastle United were also a part of the Championship title winning team on the final day of the 2014-15 season.

Howe admitted the team selection had almost taken care of itself as they climbed through two divisions in three years, but the same would be difficult to achieve in the top-flight.

"The players who came in against Newcastle performed very well and if we can get everyone at their best level, I think we have a great squad," Howe told the Daily Echo.

"These players have played a huge role in getting the club to its very highest level.

"But this is the Premier League and the demands are so extreme that I feel I have the strength in depth to make changes."

Bournemouth are facing a intense relegation battle this season despite moving out of the drop zone with a win at St James' Park.

Howe remains concerned by few individual performances and has urged his squad to prove their quality in training every week.

"To have a few key players slightly below their best has been concerning for us but that is how tough it can be at this level," the manager added.

"It is about proving how good you are every week. Week by week, the slate is clean as far as I am concerned and players have to earn their places."

Bournemouth next host 10th-placed Huddersfield Town in the league on Nov. 18.

