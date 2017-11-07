A BMW E87 1 Series car, the same model of car that was involved in a hit-and-run incident that left a 13-year-old girl fighting for life. (AAP)

Police continue to hunt for a driver who drove off after hitting and critically injuring a 13-year-old cyclist in Melbourne's northern suburbs.

A 13-year-old girl remains in hospital in a critical condition more than 24 hours after she was hit by a car and left for dead on a Melbourne road.

Police continue to hunt for the driver of the dark-grey BMW who hit the teen as she tried to cross a Coburg road on her bicycle on Sunday night, pulled over and then fled the scene.

The girl's family is keeping a bedside vigil at the Royal Children's Hospital and police have released a photo of BMW, which they say shows damage to the passenger side, front windscreen, bumper and headlights.