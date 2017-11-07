Signout
  • A BMW E87 1 Series car, the same model of car that was involved in a hit-and-run incident that left a 13-year-old girl fighting for life. (AAP)
Show Grid
Hide Grid
Image
1/
Video
1/
Audio
Police continue to hunt for a driver who drove off after hitting and critically injuring a 13-year-old cyclist in Melbourne's northern suburbs.
Source:
AAP- SBS Wires
46 MINS AGO  UPDATED JUST NOW

A 13-year-old girl remains in hospital in a critical condition more than 24 hours after she was hit by a car and left for dead on a Melbourne road.

Police continue to hunt for the driver of the dark-grey BMW who hit the teen as she tried to cross a Coburg road on her bicycle on Sunday night, pulled over and then fled the scene.

The girl's family is keeping a bedside vigil at the Royal Children's Hospital and police have released a photo of BMW, which they say shows damage to the passenger side, front windscreen, bumper and headlights.

MORE NEWS:
Cyclist who gave Trump the finger loses her job: report
The woman who was caught 'flipping the bird' at Donald Trump as his motorcade passed her while cycling claims it cost her a marketing job.
Same-sex marriage: Last day to submit vote
A new poll shows 64 per cent of voters back same-sex marriage, with the survey to determine the outcome of the postal survey about to close.

Advertisement