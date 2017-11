After being dropped by Brisbane mid-season, Ben Hunt has the chance to win a Rugby League World Cup with Australia.

Kangaroos utility Ben Hunt has credited the indignity of being dropped by Brisbane as a turning point in his NRL season and career.

Hunt has endured highs and lows like few others this year and is aiming to finish it as a winner as part of Australia's Rugby League World Cup campaign.

After being dumped by Broncos coach Wayne Bennett mid-season, Hunt said it gave him a new perspective on life and the game.