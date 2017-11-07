England's injured duo Moeen Ali and Steven Finn have been ruled out of a tour game against a Cricket Australia XI starting on Wednesday.

Ali (side strain) and Finn (knee) won't play in an Adelaide Oval fixture from Wednesday to Saturday as English coach Trevor Bayliss mulls over gaps in his likely Ashes team.

Bayliss says he's uncertain on one batting spot and another fast bowling option for the first Test against Australia starting November 23 in Brisbane.

"We have probably got a batting spot to finalise and probably a fourth pace position ... so there's a little bit of competition from within which is good," Bayliss told reporters on Tuesday.

Paceman Finn's status remains uncertain after he, like Ali, missed England's tour-opener in Perth because of injury.

"Finn is still not right, we won't know about him for another couple of days yet," Bayliss said.

"Mo Ali ... more precautionary now, we will just leave him out of this one and make sure he's right."

Following the Adelaide fixture, England have another four-day tour game in Townsville from November 15 before the first Test.

But Bayliss said the immediate focus was on gathering intelligence from the Adelaide game - a day-nighter with a pink ball, ahead of the second Test in the South Australian capital under the same conditions.

England have only played one day-night Test - a loss to the West Indies last August.

That Test was played with the Duke brand balls, with Bayliss eager to monitor the behaviour of the Australian-made Kookaburra pink ball in Adelaide.

He said the Duke ball against the West Indies played unpredictably.

"The bowlers ... weren't sure which way it was going, they were trying to move it one way and it would actually go the other way," he said.

"It didn't seem to be consistent.

"That is why we have got this (Adelaide) game, to see what happens with the pink ball and for our guys to experience it with a view obviously to that second Test.

"If the ball moves around a little bit more, that is what we like to see more of.

"Our batters are more used to playing on wickets that do a bit more sideways and obviously the bowlers bowling on it as well, moreso than the Australian guys."