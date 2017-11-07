Boston's Australian-born star Kyrie Irving starred as his team beat the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA.

Kyrie Irving scored 35 points, Jayson Tatum added 21 and the Boston Celtics held off the Atlanta Hawks 110-107 on Monday for their ninth straight NBA victory.

The Australian-born Irving's three-pointer put the Celtics up 104-103 - the game's 25th lead change - with 1:37 remaining, and Boston led the rest of the way.

With the win, Boston improved to 9-2, best in the NBA, and has its longest winning streak in seven years.

Elsewhere, Kevin Durant had 21 points and eight rebounds to help Golden State overcome its shooting woes and beat Miami 97-80.

Draymond Green scored 18 points with a season-high four three-pointers to go with nine rebounds as the defending NBA champions won for the seventh time in their last eight games.

Stephen Curry added 16 points and Klay Thompson 13, while James Johnson scored 21 points off the bench and Goran Dragic contributed 19 points for Miami.

D'Angelo Russell had 23 points and eight assists, Joe Harris scored a season-high 18 points as Brooklyn beat Phoenix 98-92.

The Suns rallied from a 15-point first-half deficit to lead 75-74 after Jared Dudley's layup with 9:17 to play, but the Nets went back ahead moments later and held on to end a four-game losing streak.