The number of people who have returned their marriage postal survey has reached 12.6 million for a poll that will end later on Tuesday.

The number of people who have returned their marriage postal survey has reached 12.6 million or 78.5 per cent of those entitled to vote.

The survey ends at 4.30pm on Tuesday with last-minute returns being taken at Australian Bureau of Statistics drop-off locations.

The bureau will announce the result of the survey at 10am on November 15.