Callum Ferguson has scored a brilliant 182 not out but Ashes hopeful Alex Carey has fallen cheaply. (AAP)

Glenn Maxwell has another chance to claim Sheffield Shield runs, with Victoria needing 318 to defeat South Australia.

Glenn Maxwell has another chance to stake his Test claims with Victoria chasing unlikely victory on the final day of their Sheffield Shield clash with South Australia.

Maxwell was three not out with Victoria 1-30 at lunch on Tuesday and needing a further 318 to win at the MCG.

Travis Dean was unbeaten on 14, while Marcus Harris was caught behind off the bowling of Joe Mennie on 12.

Maxwell is one of the leading contenders to bat at No.6 for the Ashes but will hope to add to his first-innings 60.

Forgotten Test batsman Callum Ferguson earlier scored a brilliant 182 not out as the Redbacks declared on 8-370.

Ashes wicketkeeping hopeful Alex Carey was bowled by Chris Tremain for 20 after scoring 36 in the first dig.

His lack of runs and the continued poor form of incumbent Matthew Wade means NSW's Peter Nevill is favourite to wear the gloves for the first Test in Brisbane starting on November 23.

Jake Lehmann stamped his credentials as a Ashes bolter on Monday, falling just short of back-to-back centuries.

The 25-year-old son of Australian coach Darren Lehmann backed up his first-innings 103 with a well-crafted 93, combining with Ferguson for a 212-run partnership.

Fellow No.6 candidate and Redbacks skipper Travis Head was dismissed for four after scoring 67 in the first innings.

Tremain was the pick of the Victorian bowlers with 3-60, Scott Boland claimed 1-42 and legspinner Fawad Ahmed 3-122.