MELBOURNE CUP TIPS:
* Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull: BONDI BEACH (in honour of the iconic beach in his Sydney electorate)
* Opposition Leader Bill Shorten: BOOM TIME, a Maribyrnong local, which is Shorten's electorate.
* One Nation leader Pauline Hanson: WALL OF FIRE (also backing trifecta: Almandin, Marmelo, Wall of Fire)
* Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews: HUMIDOR
* Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk: VENTURA STORM - jockey Glen Boss is from Queensland.
* Queensland Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls: HUMIDOR
* NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian: BOOM TIME (because the NSW economy is "galloping along nicely")
* Stephen Bradbury: BOOM TIME
* Ricky Ponting: ALMANDIN