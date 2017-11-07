New Zealand Breakers and Perth Wildcats will resume their rivalry in a top-of-the-table NBL clash in Auckland.

The teams have each won four of the past eight NBL titles, and go into this encounter first and second respectively on the ladder.

The all-time record between the Breakers and the Wildcats is 29 wins apiece, with the Kiwis winning 22 of the 30 games played in New Zealand.

Breakers swingman Tom Abercrombie says there's a different buzz around every game against Perth.

"There is a lot of history there; everyone gets excited by it, coaches, players fans," he said.

"I think that buzz happens regardless but it seems we are one and two quite often when we meet.

"That adds another layer of intrigue to it."

The teams will meet against in Perth on Sunday.

However, a familiar foe through the recent rivalry will be missing, after Wildcats centre Matt Knight announced his retirement on Monday due to ongoing concussion symptoms.

Breakers forward Mika Vukona said Knight had been one of the best in the NBL over the past six seasons.

"Matt has been a true warrior in this league and an opponent to be respected and admired for what he brought every time he suited up," Vukona said.

"We had some great battles, with neither of us prepared to take a backward step; he'll leave a huge hole for sure."