Opposition domestic violence prevention spokeswoman Ros Bates wants to name and shame domestic violence offenders if elected to government on November 25.

The Liberal National Party has promised to name and shame domestic abusers and introduce a new offence if Queenslanders elect the party to office on November 25.

Opposition domestic violence prevention spokeswoman Ros Bates says the Queensland Law Reform Commission would be tasked with creating a new offence for non-violent criminals who had shown a pattern of psychologically-controlling behaviour.

"Currently, there is no specific domestic violence offence in our laws by which to charge an offender," she told News Corp.