The Liberal National Party has promised to name and shame domestic abusers and introduce a new offence if Queenslanders elect the party to office on November 25.
Opposition domestic violence prevention spokeswoman Ros Bates says the Queensland Law Reform Commission would be tasked with creating a new offence for non-violent criminals who had shown a pattern of psychologically-controlling behaviour.
"Currently, there is no specific domestic violence offence in our laws by which to charge an offender," she told News Corp.