Coach David Kidwell has named an experienced line-up for New Zealand's Rugby League World Cup pool decider against Tonga, including Kodi Nikorima.

Kodi Nikorima's superior game management has seen him earn the nod over Te Maire Martin for a Kiwis five-eighth berth in Saturday's crunch Rugby League World Cup pool match against Tonga.

The Brisbane-based utility was a standout for the Kiwis in their first-up 38-8 victory over Samoa, but rested for last weekend's 74-6 thumping of Scotland.

Martin ran the cutter with aplomb against the Bravehearts, scoring a hat-trick, and helped guide his Cowboys outfit to this year's NRL grand final - but he hasn't done enough to earn coach David Kidwell's tick of approval.

Nikorima will work alongside halfback Shaun Johnson as the Kiwis look to grind down Mate Ma'a, armed with a giant forward pack including Jason Taumalolo.

Kidwell suggested the 23-year-old Nikorima's competitiveness and methodical attacking style got him over the line.

"Te Maire wants it for sure, 100 per cent, but we've gone with Kodi because we think he can direct the team along with Shaun and has that little bit of X-factor, that confidence," Kidwell told reporters.

"I'm not saying Te Maire doesnt want it, he wants it too, but we just thought Kodi can control that side while Shaun looks after the other side.

"It's just created competition for places."

In what is expected to be the Kiwis' most challenging pool match so far, Kidwell has mostly reverted to the side which dispatched Toa Samoa.

Jordan Rapana, Thomas Leuluai and Simon Mannering all join Nikorima in the projected XVII, while captain Adam Blair will start at lock.

Blair's shift to lock will put him on a collision course with Kiwi defector Taumalolo, and also frees up a starting spot for Jared Waerea-Hargreaves.

He'll partner Marty Taupau through the middle and came in for praise from Kidwell, who said Waerea-Hargreaves had rapidly developed into a team leader.

"He's really clear on his role in the team and he's playing it well - doing the tough stuff when it needs to be done, with control, and I think Jared's really found his place within the Kiwis," Kidwell said.

Elsewhere, Dean Whare's efforts against Scotland have seen him retain his role, with Gerard Beale crocked with a broken leg.

He'll partner Brad Takairangi in the centres, with Rapana, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck the other outside backs.

Despite his hat-trick against Scotland, there's no place for Peta Hiku.

"He's all class, Dean, and showed a bit of that on the weekend, so really looking forward to him coming up against an in-form (Michael Jennings)," Kidwell said.

KIWIS: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Dean Whare, Brad Takairangi, Jordan Rapana, Kodi Nikorima, Shaun Johnson, Marty Taupau, Thomas Leuluai, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Simon Mannering, Joseph Tapine, Adam Blair (c). EXTENDED INTERCHANGE: Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Russell Packer, Isaac Liu, Danny Levi, Kenny Bromwich, Te Maire Martin, Elijah Taylor, Peta Hiku.