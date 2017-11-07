The release of the NT's fracking inquiry final report has been delayed by three months following inappropriate conduct during community consultation.

The Northern Territory fracking inquiry has been delayed by three months as the Labor government continues to feel federal pressure to lift its onshore gas ban.

The independent hydraulic fracturing inquiry came under fire in October after subcontracted consultants were accused of pushing residents from a remote indigenous community to exploit shale gas-extraction, saying the industry wasn't going away.

Inquiry chair Justice Rachel Pepper says due to that "unacceptable conduct", a new social impact assessment will need to be undertaken by an independent company.

As a result the findings of the task force, which were originally due next month, now won't be released until March 2018.

Community consultation will need to be redone in Elliot, a town in the rich onshore gas area of the Beetaloo Basin, where companies want to frack.

Justice Pepper said she was disappointed and remains "very aware" that the NT government has repeatedly refused to lift its moratorium pending the inquiry's recommendations, despite demands from the commonwealth.

But she stressed the delay was unavoidable if adequate time is to be afforded to the public to properly engage in the last round of consultations prior to the release of the final report.

A draft final report, initially due out this month, will now be published by mid December.

Justice Pepper said she had no option but to adjust the inquiry's time frame to allow for stakeholders to digest this report and then have their final say before March.

"It is particularly important to provide an opportunity for those communities in and around the Beetaloo Sub-basin area to be heard on the social and cultural impacts that any potential development of onshore shale gas resources may have," Justice Pepper said.

It comes after Chief Minister Michael Gunner this week said he was fearful the "desperate" Turnbull government could overrule its final fracking decision in a bid to help solve Australia's energy crisis.