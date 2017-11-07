One person has been killed and another seriously injured in a Hobart helicopter crash.

Police say two people were on board when the helicopter crashed on Tuesday evening.

They say one of those people has died, with the other critically injured. Police plan to hold a press conference about the crash about 8.30pm.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has been advised of the crash, which is believed to have involved a AS350BA helicopter, and will be investigating, a spokesman says.

Flights to and from the airport have been cancelled.