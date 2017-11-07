File image of refugees and asylum seekers holding up banners during a protest at the Manus Island immigration detention centre in Papua New Guinea. (AAP)

The PNG Supreme Court will decide whether to restore electricity, medical care, food and water supplies to the mothballed Manus Island detention centre.

Almost 600 starving refugees and asylum seekers have been barricaded inside the centre for the past week.

They are adamant it's safer to remain than risk being attacked by locals at the new accommodation near the main township.

Ben Lomai, the lawyer for the group, lodged an application in the PNG Supreme Court on Monday arguing for services and utilities to be restored based on human rights grounds.

"You cannot deny someone the necessities of life," Mr Lomai told AAP from Port Moresby.

The application also seeks to block the PNG immigration department from transferring the group to unsecured alternative accommodation and restrains the defence force from forcibly evicting people.

The court is expected to hand down its decision at 9.30am (1030 AEDT) in Port Moresby.

The PNG defence force has blocked boats of Manus locals from dropping off food and supplies to the refugees and asylum seekers.

PNG Immigration Minister Petrus Thomas insists it's no longer possible to restore services to the detention centre, urging its inhabitants to leave.

Mr Petrus says it isn't simply a case of reconnecting the water or electricity at the mothballed facility, which was officially closed on Tuesday last week.

Manus refugee finds back door to Canada

"There is no service provider to deliver services and more significantly, as services are available at the new facilities, there is no need for services to be reconnected," he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, one of the barricaded refugees on Manus Island has found a backdoor to a new life in Canada.

Iranian man Amir Taghinia, 24, flew from Papua New Guinea last Thursday to Coquitlam, Canada.

Australian-citizen Wayne Taylor, his wife Linda Taylor and a group of Coquitlam residents have rallied to support Mr Taghinia's resettlement under Canada's private sponsorship scheme.

The Taylors' daughter Chelsea met Mr Taghinia during her time as a health care worker on Manus Island.

The family spent the past 22 months working with the Canadian and Australian governments to allow the resettlement.

Mr Taghinia is still in disbelief.

"My soul is on Manus Island," he told AAP on the phone from Canada.

"As long as there are people there I can't really rest, I can't have a feeling of relief. I need every single one of those guys off the island."

He plans to study to become a human rights lawyer and wants to help contribute to Canadian society to thank the country for giving him a go.