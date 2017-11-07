England's James Anderson says South Africa have given them tips for the pink ball Ashes Test. (AAP)

South African cricketers have told their English counterparts what to expect in the looming Ashes series against Australia.

Not content with just beating Australia, South Africa's cricketers have been telling their English counterparts how to do it.

England's Test cricketers have picked the brains of the South Africans, who downed Steve Smith's side 2-1 in Australia last summer.

In particular, the Proteas have schooled England on what to expect in the looming Ashes Test in Adelaide - a day-night fixture with pink balls.

Even though last year's day-night Adelaide Test was South Africa's sole loss in the Australian series, they've offered their intelligence to the Poms.

"We spoke to the South Africans when we played them in our summer," English paceman Jimmy Anderson said.

"And they said it was difficult in the twilight period ... so we tried to tap into them for as much information as we could."

England play a Cricket Australia XI in a pink-ball fixture at Adelaide Oval from Wednesday to Saturday.

Anderson said the encounter would be invaluable ahead of the second Ashes Test under lights in Adelaide from December 2 - the series opener starts in Brisbane from November 23.

"It's important that we just use this ... to perform well but also see at what stage of the game (the pink ball) is more important," he said.

"We have played one pink-ball Test match in England but not with a Kookaburra (ball).

"So coming here and having the chance to practise with that and play in a first-class game is really important for us, especially playing at Adelaide where the Test match is going to be."