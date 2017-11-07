Annastacia Palaszczuk is struggling to find clear air to let her policy announcements breathe. (AAP)

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is hoping for her luck to turn around on Melbourne Cup day, after stumbling at the first turn of the state election race.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is headed to a regional race meeting on Tuesday for the Melbourne Cup, no doubt hoping for some better luck at the betting window than he's experienced on the election campaign trail so far.

The premier will start the day in Toowoomba, after flying in from Mackay on Monday.

She's planning on backing Ventura Storm, the Irish import being ridden by champion Queensland jockey Glen Boss, who famously won three back-to-back Cups on Makybe Diva.

Ms Palaszczuk faced a third straight day of questioning over the Adani saga on Monday, insisting her decision to veto a Commonwealth loan to the mining giant showed leadership.

The premier is struggling to find clear air to let her policy announcements breathe, after she revealed on Friday that her partner was involved in Adani's application for the $1 billion loan and then vowed to block it to avoid any claims of a conflict of interest.

Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls told reporters that voters' heads must be spinning over the story, and accusing the premier of sending "mixed signals" about whether she really wanted the project to go ahead.

The LNP leader will be in Bundaberg on Tuesday morning talking to farmers and is due to make another announcement about electricity, before travelling to Hervey Bay.

Hot on his heels will be One Nation's "Battler's Bus" which was officially given a champagne launch by the party's federal leader Pauline Hanson on Monday before it set out from Brisbane on a week-long trip up the state's coast.

Ms Palaszczuk also faced an embarrassing development after her hand-picked candidate for the seat of Rockhampton, town Mayor Margaret Strelow, announced she would stand for the seat as an independent.

It came after a factional brawl passed over Ms Strelow in favour of Labor Unity's pick of Barry O'Rourke, which the premier at the time described as "the best of both worlds".

Ms Palaszczuk appeared surprised by the news when told at Monday's press conference, but later issued a statement saying anyone was entitled to run for office, while also endorsing Mr O'Rourke for the seat.