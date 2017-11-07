Two young Queensland women have been jailed in South Australia for killing a pensioner in his Adelaide home.

A young Queensland woman, who stabbed her grandfather to death amid a plot to steal his life savings, has been jailed for at least 21 years.

Brittney Dwyer drove to Adelaide with her friend Bernadette Burns in August last year with the intention of robbing 81-year-old Robert Whitwell of more than $100,000 he kept stashed in his backyard shed.

The pair pleaded guilty to murder, with Burns jailed on Tuesday for at least 13 years and six months for her part in the killing.

Sentencing the pair in the Supreme Court, Justice Kevin Nicholson described Dwyer's offending as evil and abhorrent and said she was motivated by greed and an unnatural interest in seeing people die.

"This murder was brutal, callous, cold-blooded and dispassionately planned," he said.

He said the offending of Burns was less serious but she was still willing for Mr Whitwell to suffer harm.

The pensioner suffered four stab wounds in the killing with Dwyer, who was 19 at the time, pausing to wash dishes at his home as she waited for him to die.