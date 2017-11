The Reserve Bank has held the cash rate steady at 1.5 per cent and said its expectations for economic growth and inflation remain unchanged.

RBA governor Philip Lowe said the bank's forecasts for economic growth are largely unchanged, and it expects the low rate of inflation to pick up gradually.

The Australian dollar rose to 76.95 US cents following the RBA's rate announcement, from 76.81 US cents just prior to the decision.