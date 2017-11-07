Rose last played for England a year ago and has since undergone a knee surgery, lost a regular place at Spurs and had his future thrown in doubt after criticising the club's ambition and wage structure.

Rose said England boss Gareth Southgate has been a reassuring figure during his rehabilitation period as he returns to the squad for friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

"The manager's faith is a big positive for myself. He knows I have not played much football but he knows what I am capable of once I am back in and around the team," Rose told reporters.

"My end goal is to be part of that World Cup squad come the summer and I can only do that playing regularly for my club.

"I have spoken to Gareth a lot. I did a bit of my rehab at the England training centre before I started training here. He has called me and texted me -- he has been first class to be fair."

Rose returned to the Spurs starting lineup against Crystal Palace last weekend and claimed that his problems with the club are in the past.

"For my part, it is forgotten," Rose added. "I think it is forgotten on the club's point as well. There is no point dwelling in the past.

"If we want to take the club forward and go that one stage further and win the league and go as far as possible in the Champions League. I am just concentrating on the job in hand -- helping Tottenham."

England host world champions Germany at Wembley on Friday and meet Brazil four days later.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)