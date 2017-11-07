Mariya Savinova, the Russian 800m runner who was stripped of her 2012 Olympic gold medal, is appealing against her four-year doping ban.

Russian runner Mariya Savinova has been given a date to appeal against her four-year doping ban and being stripped of the 2012 Olympic 800-metre title she won ahead of South Africa's Caster Semenya.

Savinova's appeal against the IAAF and the Russian track federation will be heard on December 4, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Monday. A verdict should follow within weeks.

Savinova, now aged 32, was not caught in re-testing of Olympic samples. In 2014, she was filmed talking about using steroids to a whistleblower in a German television documentary that exposed Russian doping.

Savinova's blood samples were reanalysed and she was stripped of results for three years, including her 2011 world title and 2012 Olympic gold medal.

Semenya was runner-up in both races and is line to be awarded both titles.