Australian singer Sia has leaked a nude photo of herself after she claimed the revealing image was being sold online.

The musician - who often obscures her face with masks or paper bags - has been labelled a "hero" by fans over the move.

The photo shows the 41-year-old pictured naked from behind.

Alongside a screengrab of the photo, she tweeted: "Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!"

Fans on Twitter lauded her approach to combating those trying to profit from the nude photos.