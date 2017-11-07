Pro and anti-Trump protesters are gathering in Seoul where the US President has arrived for a visit. (AAP)

Protests by both critics and supporters of President Donald Trump are taking place as the US leader arrives in Seoul amid concerns over North Korea.

South Korean police are on high alert in Seoul to monitor protests by both critics and supporters of President Donald Trump as the US leader arrives in the country amid concerns over North Korea's nuclear threats.

Under the close watch of police, dozens of anti-Trump protesters rallied near the presidential office, holding signs that read "Trump, NOT welcomed!" and "Say no to Trump, say no to war."

The demonstrators accused the outspoken president of raising animosity with North Korea and pressuring Seoul to buy more US weapons. They also accused him of pressing Seoul to re-do a bilateral free trade deal between the countries so that it's more favourable to the United States.

"We oppose the visit to South Korea by Trump, who has heightened the fears of war on the Korean Peninsula," said one of the protesters, reading off a released statement. The group, which calls itself the "No Trump Coalition," also plans to protest on Wednesday near Seoul's parliament, where Trump plans to make a speech calling on the international community.

Trump's supporters, many of them conservative older South Koreans, were also planning rallies in nearby streets, reflecting a public deeply divided along ideological and generational lines.

More than 15,000 officers will be deployed to provide security during Trump's visit and monitor the demonstrations, according to the National Police Agency.