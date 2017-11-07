Australian captain Steve Smith has hailed the form of his three NSW and Test quicks after watching therm demolish WA in Sydney.

Australian captain Steve Smith celebrated his return to form and the potency of his potential Test pace attack after they performed a demolition job on Tuesday.

Smith added 127 to his his first innings 76 in Sydney and then had the perfect view as his NSW quicks utilised reverse swing to skittle WA, who lost 10-44 after an opening partnership of 179.

While the Test wicketkeeping position and at least one batting place look to still be up for grabs after two rounds of Sheffield Shield cricket, the pace bowlers aren't likely to cause the selectors too many headaches.

Mitchell Starc took a second hat-trick in as many days, finishing with 7- 97 for the game, though most of his victims were lower order players.

Josh Hazlewood took 3-24 and 3-49 , in his first Shield game of the season, as NSW recorded a big outright win.

He dismissed Shaun and Mitchell Marsh in both innings and also removed another Test aspirant in Hilton Cartwright, who finished the game in Sydney with a pair.

Pat Cummins provided solid support with match figures of 4-83, claiming a couple of scalps in each innings, but Smith was particularly happy with Hazlewood.

"I thought he bowled like an absolute genius, he's a superstar,' Smith said.

"Then Starcy I think he's probably taken a little bit more time to get going and get some rhythm

"But at the back end of today showed why he's world class.

"Patty Cummins has had a couple of good games as well so they're up and going and bowling really well so that is positive signs for us."

Smith had no qualms about Cummins and Starc being rested from the Blues' Shield game against Queensland in Brisbane next week.

"They'll probably have little bowls in the nets and work on their batting up in Brisbane, but I think they're firing and fresh and ready to go,' Smith said.

Glenn Maxwell enhanced his chances of retaining a Test spot, as he added 64 to his first innings of 60 in Victoria's draw with South Australia in at the MCG.

Shaun Marsh improved his chances of a recall with a fluent 91 in Sydney before the Blues' pace bowlers took over.

With the specialist wicketkeepers all battling for runs, WA's keeper-batsman Cameron Bancroft looms as a possible bolter after scores of 76 and 86 in Sydney.

The candidates will get one more chance next week before the Test team is selected.