Australian captain Steve Smith has scored a century for NSW on the final day of their Sheffield Shield match against WA at Sydney's Hurstville Oval.

Smith reached his 34th first -class hundred in 211 minutes off 146 balls.

He struck 12 fours and a six, helping NSW establish a lead of more than 300.