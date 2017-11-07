Starc became the first bowler to take two hat-tricks in one first-class match since 1978 and it has only been done on seven previous occasions in the format.
The left-arm quick finished with seven wickets for the match while Josh Hazlewood, who is likely to open with Starc against England, claimed six.
Starc had fired a pre-Ashes warning to England on Monday with his first hat-trick in the match to end Western Australia's first innings for 176.
He has been in ominous rhythm ahead of the test summer, having registered a career-best haul of eight for 73 for New South Wales against South Australia at Adelaide Oval last month.
The five-test Ashes begin at the Gabba in Brisbane on Nov. 23.
